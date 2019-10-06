India gets eyes to keep watch on Bay of Bengal

India is set to get more eyes to keep a watch on the Bay of Bengal region, as it inked a pact with Bangladesh to install a network of 20 radar systems along the coastline of the neighbouring country.

The new network of Coastal Surveillance Radar Systems in Bangladesh will help India not only to detect any seaborne terrorist attack along its eastern coastline, but also to keep watch on its maritime neighbourhood, where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been frequently deploying its warships over the past few years.

India signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina had a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

India is building similar coastal surveillance networks in other Indian Ocean nations, like Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Maldives.

The meeting between Modi and Hasina was followed by signing of six other pacts, including one on standard operating procedure for India to use of Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh for movement of goods to and from eastern and north-eastern regions of India.

The two leaders also discussed other connectivity projects, not only between India and Bangladesh but also the ones with other nations like Nepal and Bhutan.

They agreed to make efforts to expeditiously implement the proposed Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Motor Vehicles Agreement, which was signed on June 15, 2015, but has not yet been put into force as the National Council of Bhutan blocked its ratification.

Modi and Hasina on Saturday agreed to work towards a bilateral India-Bangladesh Motor Vehicles Agreement, if no headway could be made to implement the four-nation pact soon.

“India accords priority to its ties with Bangladesh. The increasing cooperation between India and Bangladesh is a shining example of neighbourly relations for the entire world,” Modi said after his meeting with Hasina.

They agreed to expedite work towards drawing upon a $500 million Line of Credit extended by India to Bangladesh to augment the defence capabilities of the neighbouring country. The implementation arrangements for the credit line were finalised in April 2019.

Hasina noted that Bangladesh and India had witnessed remarkable progress in cooperation in a large number of areas over the past 10 years.

“These include newer areas of cooperation for mutual benefit such as satellite systems, renewable energy, blue economy and maritime affairs, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, outer space technology, Internet bandwidth sharing and cyber security,” said Hasina.