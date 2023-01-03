India capable of thwarting border challenges: Rajnath

India is very capable of thwarting challenges along border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours

PTI
PTI, Boleng (Arunachal Pradesh),
  • Jan 03 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 16:57 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the inaugural ceremony of Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country’s territory.

Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.

However, “the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border”, and is ready to deal with any situation, he said during the inauguration of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge here.

“India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours….. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked,” Singh said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
defence ministry
India News
Arunachal Pradesh
China
Pakistan
border dispute

What's Brewing

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

 