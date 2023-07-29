I.N.D.I.A MPs visit violence-hit areas in Manipur, 'LoC-like atmosphere,' says Gaurav Gogoi

"LoC-like atmosphere prevails," Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said as 18 MPs of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance met victims of the ongoing violence in Manipur on the first day of their two-day tour on Saturday.

The MPs, divided into two groups, visited Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-inhibited Bishnupur and Imphal East districts separately where the displaced people are taking shelter. Nearly 150 people belonging to both communities have been killed while over 60,000 others have been rendered homeless due to the violence since May 3.

The visit began amid a massive rally in the state capital Imphal by several organisations representing the Meitei community.

Before the MPs visited the conflict-hit areas, Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said, "An LoC-like atmosphere prevails in Manipur with the Meitei and the Kuki communities are up in arms as the law and order has collapsed. The youths who should be studying in schools and colleges are guarding their villages with weapons in their hands. In between, our army men are facing attacks from both sides," Gogoi told reporters.

After visiting a violence-hit area, Gogoi again said people are very much scared to go back to their homes and they have lost faith in the government. "There should be an investigation by a retired judge of the Supreme Court on who and how the people were attacked and killed."

Along with Gogoi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury of Congress, the delegation included Sushmita Dev of TMC, Manoj Jha of RJD, Vandana Chavan (NCP), Mahua Majhi (JMM) and AR Rahim of (CPIM), Kanimozhi (DMK), Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh (JD-U), Sushil Gupta (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), besides others.

The Opposition parties have already moved a no-confidence motion in the Parliament, which is likely to come up for debate next week.

Stating that they were visiting Manipur as the voices of the affected people needs to be heard, RJD MP Manoj Jha said people have lost faith in the government. "The perpetrators should be identified and punished and there is a need to rebuild the inter-community good relations."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier visited the violence-hit people in Manipur and demanded steps for the restoration of peace.

The MP delegation is likely to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday, in which they are likely to place their demands for the restoration of peace and rehabilitation of the victims.

Governor meets the harassed Kuki women

Amid the visit of the I.N.D.I.A MPs, Manipur Governor Uikey visited Churachandpur and met the two Kuki women who were "paraded naked" during the clashes on May 4. The Governor handed over cheque of Rs. 10 lakh each to the families of the two victims. "The whole country is ashamed of the incident. I personally met the two sisters today. Let me assure you that their fate would not be forgotten and necessary financial and moral support will be given to them," said a statement from Raj Bhavan, Imphal, quoting the Governor. She said central forces are deployed to ensure security and appealed to all to extend support for restoring peace and normalcy.

Meitei-Kuki demands

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a forum of the Meitei organisations, which organised a massive rally in Imphal on Saturday demanded action against the "Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists" and "illegal immigrants." They also opposed the demand by Kuki organisations for a "separate administration." The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kukis, on the other hand, submitted a memorandum to the I.N.D.I.A MP delegation seeking their help to press for their demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis in Manipur.