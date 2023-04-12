India’s under-river Metro, makes its first run, regular services likely after trial runs

India’s under-river Metro made its first run on Wednesday under the Hooghly river, completing its under-the-river journey.

Kolkata Metro termed it ‘historical’, and has said that the trial runs from Howrah Maidan (across the Hooghly river) to Esplanade (in central Kolkata) will be conducted for the next seven months. After that, regular services would commence on this stretch of the route.

On being operational, “Howrah will be the deepest Metro station (33-metre below surface) of the country. The Metro is expected to cover the 520 metres stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is at 32-metre below from the water level,” a release stated.

P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Metro Railway, and other senior officials took the journey between Mahakaran (upcoming station close to Writers’ Buildings in Kolkata) to Howrah Maidan. The rake number MR-612 crossed the river around 11.55 am, a Metro release stated. On reaching Howrah Station (en route) Reddy offered puja. “Later, Rake No MR- 613 was also taken to Howrah Maidan station,” Metro stated.

“This is a historic moment for Metro Railway as after overcoming many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hooghly river. This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and suburbs…,” Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Metro Railway, said.

Two Metro rakes, on Wednesday, were taken to Howrah Maidan station from Esplanade station. Metro said that trial runs will commence soon on the 4.8 km stretch. The commercial services, on the stretch, are expected to begin this year itself.

in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.