India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

Amidst heightened military tension along the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Thursday successfully conducted a full-range trial of the inter-continental range ballistic missile Agni-5 besides launching a major air combat exercise in the North East involving multiple critical air-bases.

Though the Defence Ministry is silent on the Agni-5 test, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi tweeted about the missile firing describing the test as a historic milestone.

“India successfully test fires Agni- 5 intercontinental nuclear capable ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island. The missile will add great value to the defence and strengthen national security to a greater extent as it can travel 5,400 plus kilometres,” Joshi said.

With a range of over 5,000 km, Agni-V will boost India’s strategic deterrence capabilities, sources said, adding that the test was part of the process for its induction in the tri-services strategic forces command. India is firing the ICBM-class missile since 2012.

Earlier in June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile boosting India's military capabilities.

The IAF exercise too would help India’s military preparedness as the drill involving all IAF assets would train the crew about vital combat manoeuvers. Air force bases at Tezpur, Chabua, Jorhat and Mohanbari and a few advanced landing grounds would be used for the exercise which is being conducted by the Eastern Air Command, Shillong.

While the IAF remains tightlipped on the nature of the war-game, the service has delinked it from last week’s face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force shall be conducting a pre-planned routine exercise in its area of responsibility on December 15 and 16. This was planned well in advance to the recent developments in Tawang, and is not associated with these events. The exercise shall be conducted towards training of IAF crew,” said an IAF spokesperson.

The two developments come in the backdrop of yet another physical scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control – the first one since the 2020 Galwan episode – marking an escalation in hostilities between the two countries while protecting the disputed boundary from their respective sides.

The Army and IAF have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for over two years following the crisis in eastern Ladakh. The IAF also scrambled fighter jets last week in the wake of China's increasing air activities on its side of the LAC in the Tawang sector.

Sources said China deployed aircraft and drones before sending troops on December 9 in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the Yangtse area near Tawang. A number of Chinese drones flew close to the LAC prompting the IAF to increase its surveillance and enhance combat readiness.

The IAF on Wednesday has also received the last of the 36 Rafale fighter jets from France completing two squadrons. The first squadron is based in Ambala on the western front whereas the second squadron is based at Hasimara in north Bengal – close to the China border.