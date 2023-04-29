'India will become Pakistan': Bihar man's Facebook post lands him in jail

A 19-year-old resident of Bihar's Purnea district was on Saturday arrested for a provocative Facebook post, though he claimed his social media account was hacked, police said.
According to Purnea Superintendent of Police Aamir Jawaid, Shakeel Ahmed was arrested from his residence in Kaliganj locality of Purnea town by a police team.
The police team had taken note of a Facebook entry, from the user ID of Shakeel, wherein it was said that "India will become Pakistan".
Upon his arrest, though, Shakeel insisted that he had no knowledge of the Facebook post since his ID was 'hacked' 24 hours ago.
However, local police have received inputs that Shakeel had come up with objectionable Facebook posts in the past and it was being probed whether he had been doing so "at the behest of some other people".
Further investigations were on, the SP added
