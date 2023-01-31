Indian Army carries out military exercise in N Bengal

Indian Army carries out military exercise in North Bengal

The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the security forces using latest weapons and equipment in a networked and integrated environment

  • Jan 31 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 22:20 ist

The Indian Army carried out an 11-day military exercise in North Bengal that involved almost all key weapons and units of the force, people familiar with the drills said on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force and several units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also part of the 'Trishakti Prahar' exercise that took place from January 21 to 31.

The people said the exercise showcased joint application of various ground and aerial assets including latest generation fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, medium and field artillery guns, infantry mortars and various new generation infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment.

The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the security forces using latest weapons and equipment in a networked and integrated environment, they said.

Last year too, the Indian Army and the IAF  conducted air insertion drills around the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China.

"As part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across North Bengal," said one of the people.

The exercise culminated on Tuesday  with an Integrated fire power exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges.

"The fire power exercise was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and CAPFs to orchestrate an integrated battle," said the person.

The exercise also witnessed participation of newly inducted weapons and equipment made in India as part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (self-reliant India initiative), the people said.

The fire power exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command.

The people said the conduct of "Exercise Trishakti Prahar'' enabled rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for quick movement and employment of forces across North Bengal.

The integrated fire power exercise showcased capability of the Indian armed forces in a synergised application of assets of Indian Air Force, Special Forces and the security forces in a networked environment, they added.

