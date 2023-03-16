Indian Army's cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal

Indian Army's cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search operation under way

It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 14:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Mandala hills after it reportedly lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 am on Thursday.

"It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," defence spokesperson based in Guwahati, Lt. col. Mahendra Rawat said in a statement. 

More details are awaited.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arunachal Pradesh
Chopper crash
Helicopter
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 