Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, one pilot killed

A Cheetah helicopter belonging to the aviation wing of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning in which a pilot died while another was injured.
The Army said the incident took place at around 10 am when the Cheetah helicopter was on a routine sortie. The two pilots were evacuated to a military hospital but one of them, identified as Lt. Col. Saurav Yadav, succumbed to his injuries. The second pilot is under treatment, the Army said in a statement.
Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet, shares a border with China and is an important base for the Indian Army.
The Army has started a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube