Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, one pilot killed

A Cheetah helicopter belonging to the aviation wing of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning in which a pilot died while another was injured.

The Army said the incident took place at around 10 am when the Cheetah helicopter was on a routine sortie. The two pilots were evacuated to a military hospital but one of them, identified as Lt. Col. Saurav Yadav, succumbed to his injuries. The second pilot is under treatment, the Army said in a statement.

Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet, shares a border with China and is an important base for the Indian Army.

The Army has started a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.