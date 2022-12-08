Indian Navy reach Nagaland hills with job options for Naga youths 

Indian Navy has reached Nagaland hills with videos and information to provide 360 degree view of the INS Kolkata and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in order to attract Naga youths struggling for jobs mainly due to the long problem of insurgency.

From a stall in the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisma village to motivational lectures in schools, a motorcycle expedition and performances by a Naval band of 17 musician sailors, Indian Navy is trying hard to encourage Naga youths to try for jobs in the naval forces, as officers and sailors.

On Wednesday, Navy Chief admiral R Hari Kumar visited the Hornbill Festival at Kisama heritage village situated about 120km from the State capital Kohima. Kumar flagged in a motorcycle expedition at Kisama village, met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other officials and discussed ways to attract more youths from the hilly state to the Navy.

Although the army and Air Force have taken part in the Hornbill festival, the Indian Navy is participating in the Naga cultural extravaganza for the first time. A stall put up by the Navy has been providing information about the Indian Navy, its contribution to national security and the employment opportunities it offers.

"A part of the stall was converted into an audio visual room where movies highlighting the Indian Navy are being screened. Virtual reality headsets are also available which provide the viewers with a life-like experience and a 360 degree view of being on a ship (INS Kolkata) and an aircraft carrier (INS Vikramaditya). These sets were a great hit with the visitors. The stall has already witnessed more than 4,500 footfalls in the first five days," said a statement issued by a defence spokesperson based at Kohima.

"The stall has exhibited innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. In addition, an Indigenisation desk to interact with Industry/ Startups has been set up," it said.

A motivational lecture, Careers in Indian Navy was organised in government-run schools at Kohima and Dimapur as part of the outreach programme. Less than 300 persons from Nagaland are now working in the Indian Navy.

Insurgency-related incidents have come down significantly in Nagaland in the past few years but unemployment has become a serious issue in the hilly state. The state government has been trying to encourage the local youths to opt for jobs in defense forces and take up entrepreneurship.