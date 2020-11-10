India's saffron bowl to expand to northeastern states

India's saffron bowl in Jammu and Kashmir may soon find competition from almost similar climatic northeastern part of the country.

After successful cultivation of saffron in two canals at Yangyang in south Sikkim, the Northeast Centre for Technology Application and Research (NECTAR), an agency under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, has taken up a project for saffron cultivation on the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

"The success of our pilot project at Yangyang suggests the climate and soil in some other high altitude places in the Northeast is conducive for commercial cultivation of saffron. We are in talks with National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh and a few agencies in Mizoram and Meghalaya for taking up cultivation and post-harvest activities so that we can gradually encourage farmers and entrepreneurs in the northeast," Krishna Kumar, a scientist at Shillong-based headquarters of NECTAR told DH on Tuesday.

"Purpose of this project is to reduce prices of saffron, which have skyrocketed due to cultivation in a limited geographical location in Jammu and Kashmir and provide livelihood options to farmers and entrepreneurs in the northeast. Our field survey has shown that there is huge potential for saffron cultivation at several places in the northeast," he said.

The Pampore region, commonly known as the "saffron bowl" of Kashmir, is the main contributor to saffron production, followed by Budgam, Srinagar, and Kishtiwar districts. Saffron has traditionally been associated with the famous Kashmiri cuisine but its growing use in some other cuisines has increased its demand and prices over the years.

The botany and horticulture department of the Sikkim Central University carried out tests to understand the soil and actual pH conditions of Yangyang of Sikkim and found it to be comparable to the saffron-growing places of Kashmir. Saffron seed/corms were purchased and air transported from Kashmir to the Yangyang site by the department. One saffron grower was engaged to look after the complete growing process, along with the faculty of the university.

The corms were irrigated between September and October, which ensured timely corm sprouting and good flower yields. The matching of climatic and geographical conditions between Pampore (Kashmir) and Yangyang (Sikkim) led to the successful sample farming of saffron in Yangyang.

The project also focused on post-harvest management and value addition of saffron so that quality saffron drying and efficient post-harvest processing can improve saffron recovery, thereby improving its production, NECTAR said.