IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IANS
IANS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 04 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 15:43 ist
IndiGo plane. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board experienced some mechanical issue and had to make an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati's Borjhar on Sunday.

Rameshwar Teli, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Terash Gowalla, the MLA for Duliajan, and Prashanta Phukan, the MLA for Dibrugarh, were all on board flight 6E-2652 when it made the emergency landing at LGBI airport 12 minutes after take off.

According to sources, a team from the technical section was working to locate and resolve the problem.

In response to a reported technical issue, IndiGo flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at GNB International Airport, according to MLA Gowalla.

"It was travelling to Mohonbari (Dibrugarh) Airport. Along with MLA Prashanta Phukan and MoS Rameshwar Teli, I took the flight. By the grace of God, we are all safe right now," he added.

