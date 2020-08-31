Indira Gandhi used to call Pranab 'Computer memory', recalls Subrata Mukherjee

“Computer memory” is one phrase which often comes to the mind of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee when he thinks about late former President Pranab Mukherjee. Speaking to DH, the veteran politician said that it was Pranab’s extraordinary memory that played a key role in becoming the crisis manager and one of the most trustworthy associates of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fondly recalling Pranab’s close association with Indira Gandhi, Subrata said that the former Prime Minister used to address Pranab as “Computer memory.” He also said that Pranab was the go-to man for Indira Gandhi for resolving issues in the party.

“He had a computer like memory and that’s why Indira Gandhi always trusted him the most in party management and House management. He was the crisis manager for her. She used to call her Computer Memory,” said Mukherjee.

Also read: Did Pranab Mukherjee aspire to become interim PM after Indira Gandhi's assassination?

He also revealed another aspect of the former President. It is difficult to expect one to be highly efficient as “crisis manager” in Indian politics and simultaneously have anger issues. But Subrata said that he has seen Pranab often loosing his temper but he also calmed down very quickly.

“Even if he was known as the crisis manager in politics, he often lost his temper but he was also a very amicable and fun loving person. He loved to talk to people on various topics,” said Subrata.

Read more on Pranab Mukherjee

The former President played a key role in deciding the path of Subrata's career. It was upon his advice that Subrata decided to be with Indira Gandhi after her separation from Congress. Subrata said that it was a tough decision for him to leave the side of his mentor late Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, a veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister.

“I was very close to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. When Indira Gandhi got split from the Congress. Then he (Pranab) told me that to survive in Congress one needs to be on the side of eminent personality and asked me to be with Indira Gandhi. I listened to him and left Dasmusni to be with Indira Gandhi. It was a major emotional moment for me to split with Dasmunsi,” said Mukherjee.