Indo-Bangla pipeline in NRL's Rs 949 crore investment plans

The 130-kilometre-long Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline is among the Rs. 949 crore investment plans of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the current financial year.

The public sector undertaking company has embarked on major projects such as Refinery expansion project from current 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA which includes laying of 2,200 KM of crude oil pipeline from Paradip port, Odisha to Numaligarh in Assam and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri in West Bengal and associated facilities like crude oil import terminal at Paradip port.

The 130-kms-long trans-national Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline is being laid from its marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to Parbatipur in Bangladesh. "Other than these, NRL holds equity stake in two important ongoing joint venture projects including M/s Assam Bio Refinery Pvt. Ltd. (ABRPL) which is implementing the first bamboo-mass Bio Refinery in the country and M/s Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), which is implementing North East Gas Grid connecting all the eight capitals of Northeastern states with National Gas Grid. The pipeline will also cater to the industrial customers in the Northeastern states including NRL," said a statement issued by the NRL on Friday.

Sailesh, secretary to the department of public enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises visited NRL's Corporate Office at Guwahati on Friday and reviewed the capital expenditure plan of Oil India Limited and NRL for the financial year 2020-21.

The meeting was also attended by M Ariz Ahammed, principal secretary, government of Assam, Public Enterprises, director (technical) NRL, B.J. Phukan, director (finance) NRL, Indranil Mittra, director (finance) OIL, Harish Madhav and senior officials of both the companies.

"The secretary DPE took stock of the capital expenditure plans of both the companies in the current fiscal and beyond and stressed upon the need to speed up the same as envisioned by the Centre in order to boost the economy and sustain the momentum of its revival in the aftermath of Covid-19," said the statement.