Infighting in Left over lack of protests against NRC

Questions are being raised within the Left Front regarding the lack of any major protest demonstrations against the NRC by the Front and its biggest constituent the CPM.

Left Front sources revealed that key constituents such as the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Bloc and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have asked as to why the Front is yet to hit the streets over the NRC issue.

“It is rather disappointing to see that the Left Front is yet to organise any major protests against NRC. The issue has not even been raised properly in the Front meeting,” a senior Left Front leader said.

He also asked why the CPM state leadership is not taking the initiative in this regard.

The CPM’s protest against NRC so far has been limited to social media posts by a sections of party leaders.

Although, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra at a recent rally said that his party will demolish detention camps constructed for those who have been left out of the NRC.

Questions have also been raised within the Left Front regarding CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra comments, which he made during a recent rally, that the CPM will demolish detention camps constructed for the NRC left-outs.

A section of the Front leaders has also said that if Mishra's claim has to be realised then CPM workers have to be mobilised.

“...But no such call has been given to the CPM and the Left Front workers. This makes us wonder whether the claim has any substance,” the sources said.

Other Left Front constituents are also wondering if there is any issue that is obstructing the Front from going all out against NRC and if so why is it not being discussed in the Front meetings.

So far the TMC has surged ahead of the Left Front in terms of opposing NRC.

The TMC has held major protests against the NRC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been leading her party in this regard.

The TMC being one of the key targets of the BJP’s attacks against those opposing the NRC substantiates that Mamata’s party has been able to get under the BJP’s skin over the issue.