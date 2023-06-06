Railways defends CBI probe into Odisha train tragedy

Initial findings entail inquiry by professional agency: Govt on Odisha train tragedy

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 14:50 ist
A CBI official arrives for the investigation into the triple-train accident, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The railways on Monday defended the CBI probe into the Balasore railway accident, saying that initial findings of the tragedy forced the national transporter to seek professional agency investigation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Friday night's horrifying accident which left 275 people dead and 1,100 injured.

However, the Opposition parties criticised the government for holding the CBI probe saying that the premier investigative agency does not have expertise in probing railway accidents.

Also Read: CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

However, an official in the railways says, preliminary inquiry revealed the need for a more thorough investigation. Initial findings show that there was deliberate “interference” in the signalling system of the railways.

"Lot of information has come during the course of the investigation. Various kinds of information have been made available which required a professional investigative agency," he said.

Coromandel Express hit a stationary goods train on the loop line instead of travelling on the main line indicated issues with the electronic interlocking system which changed the route of the train and led to the collision

"Unless there is deliberate interference in the system, it is impossible that a route set for the main line is switched to the loop line," he said.

Railway Board Member (Operation and Business Development) Jaya Varma Sinha on Sunday also said there may be outside interference in the signalling system.

 

India News
Odisha
Train accident
CBI
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Coromandel Express

