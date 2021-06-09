'Innovation' helps communities in remote Northeast tackle Covid crisis

An "exam centre" set up on top of a hill for better Internet access, community-run Covid care centres, a "Blessing Hut" for those in need of essentials and the mobile tablets loaded with course materials: communities and the government in parts of remote Northeast has resorted to many such "innovations" to help each other tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

With the governments literally struggling to tackle the second wave of coronavirus infection with limited resources, student bodies, churches and village clubs are going extra mile to make sure that agony of those around them are minimised during the curfew and lockdown imposed to break the chain of infection.

Hill top exam centre: As undergraduate students of Mizoram University living at Mawhrei village in South Mizoram's Siaha district struggled with poor 4G network at their homes, Mara Students' Organisation set up a temporary "exam centre" on top of a hill where internet connectivity is better. Students trekked 3 km uphill and sat for their semester examination online, which began on June 1.

Community Covid care centre: As the Covid-19 cases spiralled in the Christian-majority Mizoram in May, churches came forward and offered their prayer halls and kitchens to be used as isolation wards for the Covid positive persons. "The gesture of the churches is helping us a lot to tackle the situation," Chief Minister Zoramthanga admitted. The number of Covid-19 cases in Mizoram was very less in the first wave.

Blessing Hut: Residents of Notun Leikul village inhibited by Kuki tribe, situated about 11-km from Haflong town in Assam's Dima Hasao district set up a hut where people can donate essential items and those in need can pick up free of cost. "Our motive is to make sure that none in and around our village goes to sleep without food in this hours of crisis," Pasiem Singson, a member of Notun Leikul Village club told DH.

Course loaded tabs: Nagaland government has started distributing mobile tablets (tabs) loaded with course materials for the students of Class VIII to XII in the remote Khipire district, where online classes are not possible due to poor Internet. "The tablets do not require any internet connectivity as they are preloaded with all the required study materials. It has syllabus wise video lectures, MCQs, explanations and solved question and answers," advisor school education, Nagaland, K T Sukhalu said on June 3.