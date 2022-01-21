Install statue, but tell us what happened to Netaji, say researchers, relatives

Tell the nation what happened to Netaji during his last days, seems to be what people closely associated with years of research and campaigns concerning Subhas Chandra Bose have asked for, reacting to PM Modi’s announcement on installing of the freedom fighter’s statue at India Gate.

PM Modi on Friday, stated in a tweet, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”

The prime minister told that till the statue is ready, a ‘hologram statue’ of Bose will be placed at the spot. This statue will be unveiled by him on Netaji’s birthday, on Sunday.

The move to honour the leader by installing his statue has garnered different opinions but has once again revived the discussion on solving the mystery surrounding Netaji’s last days. Did he die in the plane crash? Or, did he disappear and lived a life, away from the public glare? Theories and speculations have kept the Netaji well-wishers and researchers divided for years.

Chandrachur Ghose, author of Bose: The Untold Story of an Inconvenient Nationalist and the co-author of Conundrum: Subhas Bose’s Life After Death, told DH that the prime minister has, in one stroke, put an official stamp on the fact that Netaji and the Indian National Army played the primary role in India’s independence.

“The symbolic value of the gesture is unparalleled, immeasurable. In the modern history of India’s struggle Netaji has always been kept at the sidelines. The role of Netaji and the INA in India’s independence has been overlooked. The next step, however, is to declassify all information concerning Netaji (that solves the mystery of his last days),” Ghose said.

Anuj Dhar, who has delved into the Netaji mystery and has also co-authored Conundrum: Subhas Bose’s Life After Death, told DH that putting up a statue at the country’s most important location is a significant step.

Anuj, however, added, “Netaji was the main reason why India became free, this (fact) has to get the official sanction. By putting Netaji on Rajpath you are giving Netaji the most important position in the country… (Some) people are going to have heartburns. But, declassification, or by national broadcast, the issue of Subhas Bose’s last days has to be settled.”

Dr Purabi Roy, who has spent decades researching Netaji’s life, feels that the political motivation behind the statue-installation announcement could be to take care of other issues that are of concern. “My question is different. Instead of doing ceremonial things, why can’t we come out with facts, the truth. That is more important. What really happened to our leader?” Roy told DH.

One prominent member of Netaji’s family who has been actively campaigning, seeking answers to the mystery and having Netaji projected more significantly is Chandra Bose — Netaji’s grand nephew. Chandra has welcomed the PM’s initiative.

He, however, feels that the government and political parties should more strongly imbibe Netaji’s pluralistic ideals. “A way to honour Netaji is to accept and implement his inclusive ideology. Netaji is the only leader who could unite all communities as Bharatiya in Azad Hind Fauj,” Chandra told DH.

