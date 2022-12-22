'Insult to tribals': TMC leader Azad draws flak over tweet mocking PM Modi's attire in Meghalaya

TMC leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad’s tweet about Prime Minister Modi’s outfit during his visit to Meghalaya has drawn flak from BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The now-deleted tweet by the TMC leader had a photo of PM Modi along with a model wearing a similar multi-colour floral embroidered dress. The tweet read, "Neither male nor female. Only a worshiper of fashion."

Criticising the tweet, Sarma said the TMC leader has insulted Meghalaya’s culture. "It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," the chief minister said.

It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people. https://t.co/XytXuytUst — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 21, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also slammed Azad for insulting tribals with his remark on PM Modi's attire.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, Azad said his statement was not meant as an insult, and that he was just "trying to express that our prime minister loves to make a fashion statement".