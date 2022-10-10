Insurgency in Assam is history now, says CM Sarma

He also spoke on the measures being taken to reach an amicable settlement to the inter-state border disputes in the northeast

IANS
IANS,
  Oct 10 2022, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 05:47 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that "the era of insurgency in the state is history now", expressing confidence that peace in the northeast would provide a new fillip to the region's growth momentum.

"Insurgency was a major issue in the Northeast that was hindering the progress of the region on multiple fronts," the Chief Minister said while speaking at the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati.

He also spoke on the measures being taken to reach an amicable settlement to the inter-state border disputes in the northeast, adding that 50 per cent of Assam's boundary dispute with Meghalaya has already been resolved.

"Processes have been initiated to reach for a permanent solution to Assam's boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh," Sarma added.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts of governments of all the states of the northeast, if boundary dispute settlement is to be permanent and final.

The Chief Minister further said that initiatives such as Udan Scheme have lent new momentum to the communication scenario in the northeast.

"Improving the air-connectivity scenario between the states of the northeast would be a huge boost for the region in general."

The meeting was also attended by Minister of DoNER G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for DoNER B.L. Verma, Assam and Nagaland Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Governors and Chief Ministers of the States of the Northeast, along with a host of other dignitaries.

Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News
Indian Politics

