Insurgent groups Ulfa-I, NSCN (K) call for a shutdown in the Northeast on August 15

Two banned insurgent groups Ulfa-Independent and NSCN (Khaplang) Saturday said that they would observe a "shutdown" across the Northeast on August 15 to protest the country-wide Independence Day celebrations. The 18-hour "shutdown" would remain in force between midnight of August 14 and 6 pm on August 15.

In a joint statement, the groups stated that they are against the celebrations as their fight is for the "restoration of sovereignty" of West South East Asia (WeSEA), comprising the entire Northeast and parts of neighbouring Myanmar.

The statement appealed to all political and non-political parties and organisations to refrain from Independence Day celebrations. "However, there are no restrictions on emergency departments, media, and religious activities during this period," it read.

A boycott call by rebel groups in the insurgency-hit Northeast on Independence Day and Republic Day has been customary in the past four decades, but for the first time, Ulfa-I did not issue one in 2021. The outfit cited Covid-19 as the reason but many in Assam said that the move was in response to the Assam government's efforts of initiating peace talks with the Paresh Baruah-led group.

The boycott call comes at a time when the Narendra Modi government is carrying out the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolor in every house) campaign as part of the celebration of the 75th year of Independence. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 80 lakh tricolors are likely to be hosted across Assam this year for the same.