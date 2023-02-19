Internet services restored in clash-hit Jharkhand district

Internet services were restored from 10 am on Sunday in clash-hit Palamu district of Jharkhand, after a four-day shutdown, the police said.

The services were suspended and prohibitory orders imposed on Panki town in the district on February 15 following a clash between two groups of people over the erection of a decorative gate on the occasion of Shivratri.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI that the decision was taken to check all attempts to circulate misinformation and rumours.

"No untoward incident was reported in the last 72 hours from Panki. A meeting is scheduled today, where decision over the prohibitory orders will be taken," he said.

Several people, including a junior police officer and four constables, were injured in a clash that had broken out between members of two communities over the setting up of the gate. Miscreants had set a cattle shed on fire.

An FIR registered in this connection named 145 people as accused along with 500 unidentified individuals. As many as 18 people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the melee.