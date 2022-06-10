Prophet row: Internet services suspended in Howrah

Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet Mohammed

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department

PTI
PTI, Howrah,
  • Jun 10 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 22:14 ist
A crowded platform as authorities cancelled several local trains after violence erupted during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed, in Howrah. Credit: PTI photo

Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammed by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.

The decision was taken after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is located, witnessed violent protests since Thursday over the comments made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Internet
West Bengal
Howrah
Prophet Mohammed

What's Brewing

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 