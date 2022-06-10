Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet Mohammed

Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammed by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.

The decision was taken after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is located, witnessed violent protests since Thursday over the comments made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.