Internet services suspended in Palamau district after clash in Panki town

Internet services were suspended in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday following a clash between two groups of different communities in Panki town, which falls under it. The Jharkhand government's department of home, prison and disaster management said in a notice that the internet services were suspended for 24 hours from 4 pm on February 15 in view of the prevailing communal tension the town.

"The nature of the incident may lead to law and order breakdown in parts of the state and it was expedient to temporarily suspend internet services (all types) in the district of Palamu to prevent its use by miscreants to spread rumours," it said.

About six people were injured in the clash, police said. Inspector General (Palamu) Raj Kumar Lakra said the clash occurred after an altercation over damage to a welcome gate installed at Panki bazar area for the coming Shivaratri festival. The two groups attacked each other with sticks and indulged in brick batting. Some people from both communities were taken into custody, Lakra said.

The situation in the town is tense but under control and the Palamu district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Panki after the incident, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said adequate police force has been deployed in Panki to maintain law and order. Senior police officers are camping in the town to restore law and order. Deputy Commissioner A Dode and senior government officers too have reached the spot, he added.