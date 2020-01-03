Is PM Modi Pakistan's ambassador? asks Mamata

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for asking the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to protest against atrocities on minorities in Pakistan West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked why does PM Modi always compare India with Pakistan? She also said has Modi become an "ambassador" of Pakistan.

"India is the largest democracy in the world. We are proud of it. I want to ask a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all due respect. Even when our country is so great then why do you compare it with Pakistan? Don’t you feel ashamed? Have you become the ambassador of Pakistan?" asked Banerjee. She was addressing the gathering at the beginning of protest march against CAA by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Siliguri in north Bengal.

Her comments come a day after the Prime Minister in Karnataka asked detractors of CAA to protest against the persecution of minorities in Pakistan.

Also read — Fight Pak's attack on minorities, not CAA: PM Modi

Banerjee also said that the Prime Minister should stop always talking about Pakistan and talk about India. She said that the people want to hear about India and not about Pakistan.

"You are always talking about Pakistan? Talk about India and not about Pakistan. We don’t want to hear about Pakistan. We want to hear about India. You refer to Pakistan all the time just like an ambassador of Pakistan glorifies it. We don’t support Pakistan. We support India," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of asking its detractors to go to Pakistan whenever they pose any question to it regarding citizenship or employment generation.

"Why do keep referring to Pakistan all the time? Have you forgotten about India? You are the Prime Minister of India but are always talking about Pakistan," said Banerjee.

"All the time the Prime Minister is saying talk about Pakistan. We don’t need to talk about Pakistan. Let Pakistan talk about themselves. We will talk about India," she added.

The TMC supremo also accused BJP ministers of creating confusion about CAA by making contradictory statements. "First they create confusion. Then they give clarification," said Banerjee.