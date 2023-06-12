J P Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17

J P Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 17

The event is being organised as part of the countrywide campaign of the BJP to celebrate nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 12 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 13:44 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP president J P Nadda will address a rally in Santirbazar area of Tripura on June 17, party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Monday.

His rally will mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The event is being organised as part of the countrywide campaign of the BJP to celebrate nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Also Read | J P Nadda chairs meeting with BJP general secretaries

"Nadda ji will arrive in the state on June 16 and he will have a meeting with senior party leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha. He will address the rally on June 17 and leave the state the same day," he said.

Saha and Bhattacharjee held a meeting with ministers and senior party leaders on Sunday to prepare for Nadda's visit.

The northeastern state has two parliamentary constituencies—West Tripura and East Tripura—both held by the ruling party.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
J P Nadda
Narendra Modi
Tripura

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 