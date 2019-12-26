Jadavpur Univ students write open letter to WB Governor

A section of students of the Jadavpur University released an open letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar “symbolically rusticating” him as the Chancellor of the University mainly due to his stand over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the Governor as the “Honorable Ex-Chancellor” of the University the letter stated that his response to the questions about CAA, NRC and NPR posed to him by the students during his visit to the campus December 23 were found to be unsatisfactory.

“Furthermore, on 23.12.2019, as part of the ongoing evaluation of university officials by students, you were asked a number of questions about the NRC, NPR, CAA; the SC/ST Commission, violence unleashed on Muslim and other students and so on. We have found your responses to these questions unsatisfactory,” stated the letter.

Speaking to DH Ushasi Paul, head of the SFI unit of Jadavpur University said that “the letter has not been personally sent to the Governor personally and has been uploaded on various social networking sites.”