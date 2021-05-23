Jagdeep Dhankhar: The Governor keeping Mamata Banerjee on her toes

Governors in India usually don't make headlines. They are mostly dull and remain in the shadows. But not Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The West Bengal Governor has been on a collision course with the state government ever since he took charge on July 30, 2019, needling TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at every available opportunity with his barbs and public criticism.

A good example of the way Dhankhar goes about his business came on May 5. Moments after administering the oath of office to Mamata as the chief minister for the third term, Dhankhar said “senseless and horrendous violence” was taking place in the state. Taking a dig at the chief minister, who had just trounced the BJP, he said that everyone has to "rise above partisan interests".

A stunned Mamata countered by saying that she had just taken the oath and that the state administration was under the Election Commission for the last three months.

Also read: Narada case: Bengal Guv alleges 'total lawlessness, anarchy' in state

Be it enforcing lockdown or post-poll violence, Dhankhar has an observation to make, forcing Mamata to respond with terse and sharply worded letters. Ever since he arrived in the state, Dhankhar has emerged as Mamata's most vocal and bitter critic, setting off talk that he is trying to please the Centre.

Those who in the know say that there has been no one like Dhankhar in recent memory in West Bengal, a state which has a history of conflict between Governors and the ruling party. Although the mercurial chief minister had confrontations with the two earlier Governors—Keshari Nath Tripathi (2015-2019) and M K Narayanan (2010-2014)—it wasn't as bad as this.

Hailing from Kithana village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar began his political career from the Janata Dal. He was elected on a party ticket from the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency in 1989 and became a Union Minister in 1990. In 1993, he won from the Kishangarh Assembly constituency in Ajmer district and became an MLA. He joined the BJP in 2003. Dhankhar, an advocate by profession, is also a member of the ICC Court of Arbitration.

For a man who appears confrontational, he is actually soft-spoken, polite and maintains utmost formality, especially with journalists.

Dhankhar, who loves to travel with his wife Sudesh, is particular about the choice of words he uses while speaking to reporters. The obsession over semantics could be due to his legal training. His conversations are peppered with references to various legal provisions.

Dhankhar doesn't believe in the traditional idea of the Governor’s post. This has put him at loggerheads with the TMC government on several issues. His decision of holding administrative meetings with district officials, criticising the state government over cut money (bribe to access government schemes) and digs over post-poll violence have incensed the TMC no end.

Also read: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar roams around like a mad dog: TMC MP

In October 2019 and barely three months after he had taken over as Governor, Dhankhar took a veiled dig at the TMC government, alleging that officials in North and South 24 Paraganas districts were “handicapped in imparting inputs". The comments came after the district officials refused to meet him without permission from the state government during his visit. This was one of such many incidents.

Even the Covid-19 pandemic became a bone of contention between the Governor and the chief minister. Last year, the two engaged in a letter war, accusing each other of violating constitutional norms. The confrontation reached such a level that Mamata dispatched a letter to the Governor on April 23 last year.

“You appear to have forgotten that I am an elected Chief Minister of a proud Indian state. You also seem to have forgotten that you are a nominated Governor,” stated Mamata, mincing no words.

"Over the past few years, West Bengal has witnessed a bitter relationship between the Governor and the state government. Our experience shows that the Governor has rarely backed the state government's demands or issues before the Centre, whereas he has taken every opportunity to highlight the Centre's issues against the state," said Political analyst and author Snigdhendu Bhattacharya.

The recent arrest of three heavyweight TMC leaders by the CBI following sanction from the Governor in the Narada sting operation case has emerged as the latest flashpoint.

With both the chief minister and Governor refusing to back down, West Bengal is likely to see more political flare-ups between the two in the future.