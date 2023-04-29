'Jal Jeevan Mission stumbling in Bengal,' claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, has written to the minister of Jal Shakti alleging that the Jal Jeevan Mission project in the state is “stumbling” with “poor-quality, unhygienic and inadequate” water supply to rural houses.

In a letter to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Adhikari stated that the mission schemes being implemented by the state’s public health engineering department are “shown largely completed in the reports”.

The leader added that in some cases, schemes are shown as over 80 per cent complete. For schemes with such a status, he said, it means that “around 805 of the households should receive 55 litres per head per day (of) safe drinking water…”

“The actual scenario in (the) field is that the scheme is partially completed and the households which are connected through tap are receiving much less than 55 litres of water per head per day and in many areas, even this less water is very much unsafe for consumption or cooking purposes,” he added.

Referring to departmental reviews concerning development issues, including the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Adhikari mentioned that while the state’s Chief Secretary during the reviews expressed concern about the scheme’s fund utilisation, the aspect of ensuring the reach of the mandated volume of safe drinking water to the rural families, was not being carefully considered.