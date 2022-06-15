Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to campaign in WB against ‘hatred'

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to campaign in Bengal against ‘hatred, fear’

The Jamaat said that the campaign would be carried out from June 16 to June 30

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 15 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in West Bengal will organise a statewide public awareness campaign to ‘eliminate the atmosphere of hatred and fear’, besides targeting other social evils, the party said on Wednesday.

Violence was reported in the state following the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by two of BJP’s now-suspended representatives.

The Jamaat in a statement said that the campaign would be carried out from June 16 to June 30. The campaign will include distributing books, holding rallies, interfaith dialogue, meetings with religious leaders, intellectuals, political and social activists, youth conventions, and holding local tea parties.

In Kolkata, there’s a plan for taking a caravan to different parts of the city on June 24, 25 and 26. The procession will spread the message of communal harmony and interactively highlight social evils.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
West Bengal
protest
India News

What's Brewing

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

 