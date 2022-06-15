Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to campaign in Bengal against ‘hatred, fear’

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in West Bengal will organise a statewide public awareness campaign to ‘eliminate the atmosphere of hatred and fear’, besides targeting other social evils, the party said on Wednesday.

Violence was reported in the state following the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by two of BJP’s now-suspended representatives.

The Jamaat in a statement said that the campaign would be carried out from June 16 to June 30. The campaign will include distributing books, holding rallies, interfaith dialogue, meetings with religious leaders, intellectuals, political and social activists, youth conventions, and holding local tea parties.

In Kolkata, there’s a plan for taking a caravan to different parts of the city on June 24, 25 and 26. The procession will spread the message of communal harmony and interactively highlight social evils.