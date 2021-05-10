Japan, UNDP rush to set up oxygen plants in the North East

Japan, a country that shares an emotional past with India's North East since WW-II, is supporting UNDP to set up oxygen generation plants in the region as it grapples through the second wave of Covid-19.

Under the initiative, UNDP is installing eight Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generation plants in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in the region's hospitals.

The hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 1,300 beds in total, have been identified in the region for the plants. The excess oxygen will be distributed among other health facilities in the hospitals’ vicinity.

"The installation sites are being prepared so that the oxygen production can start at the earliest possible. Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in this critical time. India’s North East occupies a special place for Japan-India relations and I sincerely hope that the Oxygen generation plants will help those people in need in the North Eastern Region of India," said a statement quoting Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in India.

Also read: Naya Bharat — where we make virtue out of sympathy earned by failures: Tharoor's swipe at govt

Japan has maintained close relations with India's North East and made a lot of investments in the region citing the emotional ties since WW-II when many Japanese soldiers had fought and died in the region while fighting against the Allied armies.

The states in the North East witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases in the second wave that has led to thousands of death across India. Assam alone has been reporting at least 5,000 new cases and at least 50 deaths alone.

The statement said Japan government and UNDP India have been jointly supporting the government of India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic since June last year through strengthening of health and social protection systems and reviving livelihoods to address the devastating impacts on the lives of the most vulnerable population.

"I would like to thank the people of Japan for this critical support that will allow UNDP to ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen in hospitals and health centres in the North East India, especially

those in hard-to-reach areas. The situation in India is devastating and the pandemic continues to threaten millions of lives,” said Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India.