Japanese student commits suicide at IIT Guwahati

A student from Japan, who was doing an internship at IIT Guwahati was found dead inside his hostel room on Thursday afternoon.

IIT Guwahati officials suspected it to be a suicide case.

IIT-G assistant registrar (public relations), Labanu Konwar told DH that the body of Kota Onoda, a student of Gifu University in Japan was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room around 3 pm. He was doing an internship in the department of bio-sciences and bio-engineering in IIT Guwahati, as part of a student exchange programme between the two institutions. Onoda's internship was scheduled to conclude on November 30.

Some other Japanese students are also doing the internship in the IIT-G, situated about 20-km west of Guwahati.

"His friends tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off. When they visited his hostel room, they found his body hanging from the ceiling and informed us," Konwar said.

Konwar said police had conducted the preliminary investigation and post-mortem would be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

"We have no clue as to why he took such an extreme step. We hope that investigation by police will try to ascertain the cause," Konwar said.