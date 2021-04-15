JD(U) and RJD shut offices as Covid-19 cases surge in Bihar

Considering the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Bihar as in other parts of the country, major political parties in Bihar including the ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD have closed their party offices.

Also Read | Weakened by ‘enemy within’, Nitish Kumar strives to rise again

While JD(U) shut its state headquarters here from Thursday till April 20, the RJD locked its office from April 15 till further orders seeing the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Both the parties have put up notices to this effect on the main gates of their state headquarters on Bir Chand Patel Marg in the heart of the city.

Other major political parties including BJP, Congress and CPI(ML) are operating their offices with strict instructions to abide by Covid-19 protocol. Bihar Congress President Madan Jha, who is himself recuperating at home after testing positive, told PTI "We will take a call on closing office after consulting party leaders on Friday".

Also Read | Air passengers travelling from 3 states to Bihar should have negative RT-PCR report

Bihar is witnessing a substantial increase of the number of coronavirus incidences daily, majority of them in Patna. The state had reported 4,786 new cases Wednesday, taking the toll of coronavirus cases to 2,95,171.