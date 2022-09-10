JD(U) flays Bihar BJP chief over remarks on population

JD(U) flays Bihar BJP chief over population growth rate figures

BJP leader Jaiswal had on Wednesday claimed that population growth rate in Kishanganj and Araria districts was the 'highest in the world'

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 10 2022, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 10:22 ist

The JD(U) lashed out at Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal for coming up with "misleading" data on population growth rate in two districts of the state, alleging that he was trying to incite communal hatred among people.

Jaiswal had on Wednesday claimed that population growth rate in Kishanganj and Araria districts was the "highest in the world", partly due to the alleged high rate of influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

"All BJP leaders, including Jaiswal, are engaged in inciting communal hatred among people in the state to derive political mileage... They (BJP) are doing this as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar on September 24," JD(U) leaders Neeraj Kumar and Arvind Nishad said in a statement on Friday.

"Jaiswal is giving wrong and misleading information. The population growth rate in several other districts in India is much higher than Araria and Kishanganj," they claimed.

According to the 2011 census, Kishanganj has a 67 per cent Muslim population, the highest in any Bihar district, followed by adjoining Araria, where the figure is 43 per cent.

Jaiswal had made the remarks in Araria, where he was galvanising support for Shah's rally at nearby Purnea later this month. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bihar
JD(U)
India News

What's Brewing

Eco-friendly jewellery is in

Eco-friendly jewellery is in

Board games with a touch of luxury

Board games with a touch of luxury

Sculptor creates art from e-waste

Sculptor creates art from e-waste

Finding Freud

Finding Freud

Whackyverse | Rain pain

Whackyverse | Rain pain

DH Toon | Raj Path renamed 'Kartavya Path'

DH Toon | Raj Path renamed 'Kartavya Path'

Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel

Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel

 