JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada takes oath as minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet

JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada was sworn in as minister in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Friday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Sada by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sada is a three-time MLA from the Sonbarsa (SC) seat.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several other dignitaries were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Santosh Kumar Suman the son of former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi had recently quit the Nitish Kumar cabinet.