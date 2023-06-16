JD(U) MLA takes oath as minister in Bihar cabinet

JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada takes oath as minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet

Sada is a three-time MLA from the Sonbarsa (SC) seat.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 16 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 17:18 ist
Janata Dal (United) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha present bouquet to newly sworn-in Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA Ratnesh Sada during a felicitation function, at Party office, in Patna on Friday June 16, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada was sworn in as minister in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Friday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Sada by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several other dignitaries were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Santosh Kumar Suman the son of former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi had recently quit the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Nitish Kumar
India News
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Raj Bhavan

