JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha retorts RJD leader's 'sanyas' jibe

A day after RJD National Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari suggested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "sanyas" (retirement from politics) after 2025, JD(U) Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha has hit back at Tiwari and said that the JD(U) supremo does not need a "sanyas", adding that Tiwari is free to search for an 'ashram' for himself.

Tiwari while addressing RJD workers during Rajya Parishad meeting in presence of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Sharad Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, among others on Wednesday quoted Nitish's statement, who had said that he would open an ashram, to provide political training to young leaders in the state and the country.

During the speech, the RJD National Vice-President had said that the JD(U) supremo should leave the Chief Minister's post after 2025 and hand it over to Tejashwi Yadav.

"He will go to an ashram and I will also go there. We will give political training to the younger generation of leaders. When I would meet Nitish Kumar, I would remind him about opening the ashram after 2025," Tiwari added.

"Nitish Kumar has so much work to do for the country. He has the wishes of crores of our countrymen to work for them. They want him to reach higher posts in the country," Kushwaha said.

"I believe you (Shivanand Tiwari) need "sanyas" and you must search for the ashram in Bihar," he added.