Jharkhand: 27 children fall sick after eating wild fruit in forest near school

Twenty-seven children fell sick after eating some wild fruit at a forest near their school in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident happened in Pakri village in Rajpur police station area, they said. One of the children said that they went to the forest adjacent to their primary school in the village and ate some wild fruit.
The children, aged 8 and 9, were admitted to the health sub-centre in Kanhachatti block of the district, civil surgeon Shyannandan Singh said.
Later, five of them were referred to the Sadar hospital for better treatment, he said. "The conditions of all the students are stable," he said.
State Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta visited the health centre and spoke to the children. He asked sub-divisional officer Mumtaz Ansari and sub-divisional police officer Avinash Kumar to ensure proper treatment.
