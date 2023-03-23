J'khand: 6 cops suspended, FIR lodged over infant death

Jharkhand: 6 cops suspended, FIR lodged after death of infant during raid

The incident involving the infant occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station in the small hours of Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 19:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six policemen have been suspended and an FIR lodged was against them following the death of an infant, who was allegedly crushed under police boots during a raid in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an official said on Thursday.

The policemen were suspended after an initial inquiry, and the FIR was registered against them based on a complaint by the newborn’s family members, he said.

The incident involving the infant occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station in the small hours of Wednesday, when a police team went to a house to arrest two persons.

“We have suspended the police personnel. Acting officer-in-charge of the police station has also been closed to the police line," Giridih SP Amit Renu told PTI.

The postmortem report mentioned “rupture of the spleen” of the four-day infant, official sources said.

“We have asked for a detailed postmortem report by a team of doctors with proper videography in this regard. Further investigation is on. Guilty, whoever may be, will not be spared," Renu added.

He had on Wednesday said said four to five policemen had gone to execute non-bailable warrants against Bhushan Pandey, grandfather of the deceased, and another person.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had ordered a probe into the incident after a video went viral in which a person, apparently Pandey, is seen claiming that police personnel raided his home at 3.20 am, and they opened the door using force.

Crime
India News
Jharkhand
Police

