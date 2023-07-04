Jharkhand: 6 killed, 3 injured in road accident

The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in the district when the vehicle coming from Darbhanga lost control.

PTI
PTI, Hazaribag,
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 22:42 ist
The SUV fell into a well. Credit: ANI Photo

 Six persons were killed and three injured when an SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in the district when the vehicle coming from Darbhanga lost control, hit a motorcyclist and fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

"The dead include four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were brought out from the well by a rescue team with the help of a crane," he said.

The SP said three injured were rescued and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

India News
Road accident
Jharkhand
Hazaribagh

