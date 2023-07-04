Jharkhand: 6 killed, 3 injured in road accident

Six persons were killed and three injured when an SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.
The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in the district when the vehicle coming from Darbhanga lost control, hit a motorcyclist and fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.
"The dead include four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were brought out from the well by a rescue team with the help of a crane," he said.
The SP said three injured were rescued and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore