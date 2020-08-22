Jharkhand: Barber's body found with throat slit

Jharkhand: Barber's body found with throat slit in his salon

PTI
PTI, Ramgarh,
  • Aug 22 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The body of a 20-year-old barber with his throat slit was found in his salon in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Bhadaninagar in Patratu block of the district, they said.

The body of Rajan Thakur was found in his salon on Friday evening, said Prakash Chandra Mahto, the sub-divisional police officer of Patratu.

His throat was slit with a sharp object, police said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, salons are shut in the area but Thakur was running his business behind the closed doors, they said.

He was letting one customer enter the shop at a time with a prior appointment, they added.

Police said they are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder.

A case has been registered, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
Barbers
Killed

What's Brewing

Gandhi's iconic glasses sell for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sell for $340,000 in UK

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 