Jharkhand cabinet expansion on Jan 24 postponed on CM's plea: Raj Bhavan

The expansion of the Hemant Soren ministry slated for Friday has been postponed following a request of the chief minister, Raj Bhavan sources said here on Thursday.

"The cabinet expansion has been postponed on the request of the chief minister. A new date has not been set as the CM has to recommend another date," they said.

Soren called on Governor Droupadi Murmu and urged her to postpone Friday's programme as his mind is "grief-stricken" at the killing of seven villagers at Burugulikera by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters.