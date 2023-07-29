J'khand CM gives nod for hydrogen fuel-related industry

Jharkhand CM gives nod for country's first hydrogen fuel-related industry

The capacity of the proposed unit will be over 4000 Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ Battery systems.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday gave nod to the nation's first hydrogen fuel-related industry to be set up at an investment of over Rs 350 crore in Jamshedpur, an official statement here said.

The capacity of the proposed unit will be over 4000 Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ Battery systems, for which investment is Rs 354.28 crore would be made.

According to an estimate, the unit will provide employment to more than 310 people directly or indirectly, the statement said.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM demands hike in coal royalty, additional foodgrains

Soren announced that Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, Fuel-agnostic Engine will be developed in Jamshedpur, East Singhbhum by M/s TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (TGESPL), a joint venture of M/s Tata Motors Limited and M/s Cummins Inc., USA.

Soren has given his consent for the signing of MoU with M/s TGESPL in regard to the investment proposal in anticipation of approval of the Single Window Clearance Committee and High-Power Committee for the establishment of a unit for manufacture/production of Advance Chemistry Battery, H2 Fuel Cell and H2 Fuel delivery systems, the statement added.

