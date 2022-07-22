Jharkhand CM Hemnat Soren to launch Jharkhand Tourism Policy in New Delhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will launch the state’s tourism policy – Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 – in New Delhi on Saturday.

The move is an effort in the direction of reviving tourism in the state that got affected due to Covid-19. The state department of tourism, art and culture, sports & youth affairs, is hosting the launch of the policy in New Delhi, in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). Potential investors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders will hold a meeting after the launch event.

Different types of tourism – religious, eco, adventure, wellness, rural, mining, and weekend getaways – are in focus. The state’s forests, waterfalls, culture and scenic destinations hold immense potential for strengthening tourism. The new policy takes into consideration rural tourism and local economy, and simultaneously explores avenues for modern and urban tourists.

Under the policy, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori will be developed as places of religious pilgrimage. Eco-circuits like Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getalsud circuit, will also be developed. The festival and fairs will also be promoted.

An interesting aspect of the tourism policy is the development of adventure activities – paragliding, water sports, rock climbing, motor gliding. The policy also focuses on developing wellness tourism.

The state has proximity to major cities and towns in adjoining states of Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. It’s possible for tourists from these centres to come over to the state for weekend trips.

To achieve policy objectives, the state government will modernise the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation. The tourism information centres - that will take care of reservations, accommodation, and transportation requirements – will also be upgraded.

Incentives and subsidies are also on offer for national and international investors. Licences, incentives and subsidies would be possible through a single-window-system. Further, built-operate-transfer, BOT, built-own-operate-transfer, BOOT, and built-lease-transfer (BLT) modes have been proposed to encourage public-private efforts. The procedures for foreign investments and technological collaborations by overseas corporate bodies, and NRIs have been adopted.