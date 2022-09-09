Jharkhand CM's brother courts controversy over 'underwear' remark

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s younger brother has courted controversy by claiming that he was not in his constituency Dumka where the death of two girls has caught the attention of the nation, as he was in Delhi to buy innerwear.

A purported video of Basant Soren went viral on social media in which he is seen explaining his absence from Dumka.

"Yes, I went there (Delhi). I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them," he is heard saying in the video, apparently shot by some local reporters on Wednesday when the legislator went there.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to the legislator's alleged statement, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said the entire Soren family will be chased out of Jharkhand as its members have become insensitive.

BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi also condemned the Dumka legislator's remark saying, "When a tribal daughter and sister of Dumka were murdered, the local MLA, Basant Soren Ji, the beloved brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was busy in Delhi buying undergarments instead of meeting those families."

Representatives of both the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) recently visited Dumka following the deaths of the two teenagers.

A 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree last week. She was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage. Her mother alleged she was raped and killed.

On August 23, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by a man "whose advances she had spurned". The girl succumbed to her injuries five days later.

Basant Soren on Wednesday said a job will be provided to the elder sister of the girl who died of burn injuries and directed officials to collect the required documents for it.

Dubey alleged that miscreants from Bangladesh were responsible for her death and demanded an NIA probe into it.