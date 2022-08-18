Jharkhand man sentenced to death for killing 11-yr-old

Jharkhand court sentences man to death for killing 11-year-old boy

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • Aug 18 2022, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 03:28 ist

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday for killing a boy.

The court of principal district and sessions judge in Chaibasa sentenced Supai Champia alias Chada to death by hanging after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The incident happened on April 24 in Gua police station area when the 11-year-old boy was returning from Karo river after taking a bath along with his friends.

Supai took the group of boys back to the river asking them to catch fish with him with a live electric wire, as per the police.

After a while, he asked the boys to take out the wire from the river but they ran off. However, he got hold of the victim, and when the boy refused, Supai banged him onto the ground and then strangulated him to death, police said.

After killing him, Supai threw the body into the river.

Jharkhand
India News

