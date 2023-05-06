Jharkhand government suspends arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan

Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested in connection with alleged illegal land deals, was suspended by the Jharkhand government on Saturday, an official said.
The Enforcement Directorate had produced him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday, which had remanded him to six days of ED custody.
Also Read | 11 trafficked girls rescued in Bengaluru, brought to Jharkhand's Ranchi
"Chhavi Ranjan, Director, Social Welfare, Jharkhand is suspended with immediate effect after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate, regional office under section 19 of the PMLA Act, 2002," a notification issued by the state government said on Saturday evening.
The 2011-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was arrested late on Thursday and taken into ED custody, after he was interrogated for around 10 hours.
The special court had on Friday sent Ranjan to Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar.
