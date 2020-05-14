Jharkhand govt arranges 56 more trains to bring back stranded people

The Jharkhand government has arranged 56 more special trains to bring back the people of the state stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, a senior official said on Thursday.

Total 44 trains have so far brought back 50,028 migrant workers, students and others from different parts of the country since May 1 following the protocol set by the Centre, said Amrendra Pratap Singh, the state's nodal officer on COVID-19.

Transport Secretary Ravi Kumar said around 30,000 people have reached the state by buses from different parts of the country.

Further, permits were being issued to private vehicles and so far 1,04,403 applications were received, officials said, adding that processing of 95 per cent of them has been initiated.

Efforts were on to make people, especially those returning to the state, aware of the precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 through village heads, anganwadi workers and members of school committees, said Amitabh Kaushal, the secretary of the Disaster Management Department.