Jharkhand govt official suspended following arrest by ED

The Jharkhand government has suspended its Rural Development Department's Chief Engineer Virendra Kumar Ram, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Ram to ED custody for five days. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.
"Virendra Kumar Ram, Chief Engineer, Rural Development, has been suspended under Jharkhand Government Servant Rules-2016 with effect from February 23, 2023, the date he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 19 of the PMLA, till the next order," an official release said on Monday.
Ram was taken into ED custody after a prolonged session of questioning at its office here. The action came after the central probe agency launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.
Official sources had said Ram was "evasive" in his replies to the ED.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb
'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year
'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate
DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?
Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events
'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?
Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'