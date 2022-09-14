Jharkhand govt takes steps to tackle drought

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has planned intensive measures to tackle the drought situation that is affecting parts of the state. The chief minister, on Tuesday, held a meeting with senior officials to assess the situation, and directed relief measures for farmers, livestock farmers, labourers, and villagers in general.

At least five new schemes are to be implemented in every village to generate jobs and to check migration. The chief minister directed the officials concerned that schemes should be made keeping in mind sufficient availability of food grains, drinking water, and animal feed. Besides, the schemes are to be monitored, along with execution.

The meeting also had representatives of several departments, besides the disaster management department, who shared several plans directed at tackling drought. The schemes are to be prepared in sync so that these are effective when implemented. The schemes will have geo-tagging, and could be in the range of Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 crore.

The check dams and handpumps are to be repaired on priority basis while one lakh new ponds and one lakh new wells are to be dug in the state to meet the drought situation.

Several other measures like creating more man-days under rural employment scheme, and issuance of new ration cards, have also been directed by the chief minister.