Jharkhand HC stays notice against Rahul by Ranchi court

The Jharkhand High Court stayed a notice by a local judicial magistrate to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance in a case filed against him for allegedly maligning BJP leader Amit Shah.

The court of Justice Ambuj Nath put a stay on the notice for appearance of Rahul Gandhi before the court of a magistrate in Ranchi on February 4.

Gandhi was ordered to appear before the magistrate in a complaint case filed against him by one Navin Jha in Ranchi.

Jha in his petition has alleged that Gandhi had maligned BJP leader Amit Shah in one of his speeches.

Gandhi in one his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had made some remarks against Shah.

The court of magistrate Anamika Kisku after having recorded the depositions of the complainant and his witnesses had ordered him to appear before her court on February 4.

The high court while placing a stay on the effect of the notice issued by the magistrate also ordered “no coercive steps” be taken against Gandhi.

Gandhi had moved the high court after notices of the magisterial court was received by him.